Jess Glynne: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Tonight, June 15, pop star Jess Glynne makes a long-awaited return to the Yorkshire coast for her third headline show at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Chart record holder Jess Glynne is the only British female solo artist to ever score seven UK Number One singles.

Jess’s 2024 six-date outdoor UK Tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for this year’s summer season.

Jess, who headlined Scarborough OAT in 2017 and 2019, said: “I can't wait to get back on stage and go live for all my people! It's gonna be a good year... let's go!”

The single marks a new and more personal chapter for the GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, who has delivered some of the most memorable dance-pop hits of the past decade.

Her two previous Platinum-selling albums have both become Number One records and she collected three Ivor Novello nominations, won a GRAMMY, racked up nine BRIT Award nominations and 1.2 billion streams.

The doors open at 6pm and an assortment of Food and Drink stalls are available inside the concert area.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm

Please be considerate and do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.

There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.

For Health and Safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.

Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concert goers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately. The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.