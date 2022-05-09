Jive and jazz band King Pleasure & the Biscuit Boys head to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys have opened shows for BB King, Cab Calloway and His Orchestra, Ray Charles, and toured with the real Blues Brothers Band – the one from the movie

Next month they’re heading to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre to perform in the Round.

King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys have opened shows for BB King, Cab Calloway and His Orchestra, Ray Charles, and toured with the real Blues Brothers Band – the one from the movie.

They’ve played on 36 radio shows and made 73 television appearances, including several on Blue Peter, The Teletubbies, as well as the Paradise Club series where they were the house band. They’ve also featured on Challenge Anneka, The Gadget Show and on a prime time National Lottery advertisement – not to mention accompanying John Barrowman in a rendition of I Get A Kick Out Of You on Live And Kicking.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rough, tough and always rocking, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys have appeared at festivals, in concert and at clubs throughout the UK and Europe – and they still play the Birmingham Jazz & Blues Festival, where they have headlined for an unprecedented 14 years.

Along the way, the band has recorded 11 albums for Big Bear Records, all distributed worldwide.