Jo Caulfield brings her Here Comes Trouble tour to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hot on the heels of her sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Here Comes Trouble, which visits Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on Friday February 23, is packed with what she says are brilliant routines and fantastically embarrassing stories.Audiences can expect razor-sharp observations and scandalous oneliners as Jo gets her claws into everything and everyone.

From yelling at strangers on trains – and many other places – to discussing ridiculous sexual fantasies and annoying her neighbours, Jo does not mean to cause trouble; she just has the nerve to say out loud what everyone else is thinking!This is Jo Caulfield doing what she does best: pure stand-up, just Jo, a microphone, and a bad attitude.Jo’s TV credits include Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Mock The Week, The John Bishop Show, Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Show and as Champion of the Week on Richard Osman’s House of Games – where she discovered she has a horribly competitive and completely ruthless streak.Jo has written and starred in several of her own BBC Radio 4 series and has appeared as a guest on many radio panel shows including Just A Minute, Breaking The News, The News Quiz and Armando Iannucci’s Charm Offensive.A prolific comedy writer Jo worked for many years as a writer on So Graham Norton on Channel 4. She has also written for Ruby Wax, Joan Rivers, Denise Van Outen and Ant and Dec.