John Gleghorn new minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church

John Gleghorn, Ebenezer’s new minister, was formally welcomed by Ebenezer Baptist Church at a special Induction Service on the afternoon of Saturday 23 March. Graham Ensor, the Yorkshire Baptist Association Regional Minister attended and the guest preacher was Reverend Marcus Bennett. The service was attended by members of the church, and Ebenezer also welcomed members of John’s previous churches, Bingley and Teddington, and other ministers from across Scarborough and further afield.
John was born in Newcastle and brought up in North Yorkshire (Nidderdale and Swaledale). An idyllic childhood! His father was a Methodist minister and, sadly, moved from Yorkshire to other parts of the country. John returned to Yorkshire after his A-levels to study at Leeds University. After completing his first degree he worked in the confectionary industry. It was while working there he sensed God was asking him to train to become a full-time Christian minister. He moved to London to study at Spurgeon’s College and began work in Bromley. Since then, he has ministered at Bingley (for 17½ years) and Teddington (for 4½ years).

John is married to Hilary, an engineer, and they have two adult children.

When not working John loves most sport (though mainly from the armchair these days!), cycling, baking, chocolate making and he has been known to pick up the odd pair of knitting needles!

    John’s preaching style is lively and engaging, using pertinent illustrations on screen, and in action: on Good Friday, there were Easter eggs for all the congregation and especially large ones for the children who helped with his activities that brought the story of this special day to life, for all, young and old!

    Why not join us at Ebenezer to meet John in person at one of our Sunday services, which start with tea and coffee at 10.30am, and continue with contemporary sung worship, prayer and preaching: everyone is made very welcome! (services are also livestreamed on YouTube @ebscarborough)

    Check out our church website https://www.rockofhelp.org.uk/ where there is a contact form if you wish to know more.

