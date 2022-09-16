John Godber's Shakers: Under New Management comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

From left, Yasmin Dawes, Jazmine Franks, Rebecca Tebbett in Shakers

The high street might be struggling to get back to normal but the Shakers bar is under new management and they are determined to make it the place to be seen.

Pubs are closing, gin bars are so yesterday, and cocktails and decadence are back for the roaring 2020s, as the hospitality industry looks to a new future.

Misogyny is rife, in the home, in the workplace, and on the streets. The walk home after closing feels longer than ever, the customers are getting more leering, the hours longer, but the pay hasn't changed.

Waitresses Adele, Nicky and Mel juggle home, work, school and everything in between – but how long can it be maintained?

Funny, physical and fizzing with wit, Shakers might just be the bar that we all want to be seen in.

Yasmin Dawes plays Nicky, Jazmine Franks is Adele and Rebecca Tebbett is Mel in this revamped version of the iconic play that puts women's lives front and centre, as everyone returns to going out out.

Shakers: Under New Management is a John Godber Company and Theatre Royal Wakefield production, written by John Godber and Jane Thornton and directed by John Godber.

Shakers: Under New Management can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Monday Octoer 3 to Friday October 7, with performances at 7.30pm each evening, plus a matinee at 1.30pm on the Thursday.

Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

