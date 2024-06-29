Johnny Marr and The Charlatans are coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre for a sensational show tonight (June 29).

Founding member and songwriting genius of The Smiths, superstar collaborator and sensational solo artist, Johnny Marr is rightly regarded as a bona fide British music icon.

He has recently released Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr, a collection of songs curated from the last 10 years of his sublime solo output, together with a pair of new tracks, Somewhere and The Answer.

Also playing tonight is the Charlatans, who for more than 30 years have been an inspirational force in British music, notching up 14 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones .

The band remain one of the most brilliant live acts around and their back catalogue is a non-stop jukebox of indie rock’s greatest hits.

The doors open at 6pm and an assortment of food and drink stalls are available inside the concert area.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm

Do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.

There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.

For health and safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.

Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concert goers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.