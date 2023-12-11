Johnny Marr and The Charlatans to co-headline unmissable show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Two of the UK’s most beloved music legends are teaming up for a sensational outdoor show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Johnny Marr and The Charlatans are set to headline an unmissable show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in June 2024

Johnny Marr and The Charlatans will take to the stage at the Yorkshire coast venue – the UK’s biggest open air concert arena – on Saturday June 29.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday December 15 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founding member and songwriting genius of The Smiths, superstar collaborator and sensational solo artist, Johnny Marr is rightly regarded as a bona fide British music icon.

Most Popular

He has just released Spirit Power: The Best of Johnny Marr, a collection of songs curated from the first 10 years of his sublime solo output, together with a pair of new tracks, Somewhere and The Answer.

The new collection, which debuted in the UK Top 10, came hot on the heels of Marr’s last studio album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 and 2023 photography book Marr’s Guitars.

His live shows include songs from across his whole career, from classic Smiths and Electronic hits, to his lauded and diverse solo work such as fan favourites Easy Money, Night and Day, Spirit, Power and Soul and Spiral Cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 30 years, The Charlatans have been an inspirational force in British music notching up 14 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside 22 Top 40 singles, four of them Top 10 hits.

The band – Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers – remain one of the most brilliant live acts around, a finely honed musical powerhouse the world adores.

Their back catalogue is a non-stop jukebox of indie rock’s greatest hits including the unmistakable sound and swagger of The Only One I Know, Weirdo, Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over, One to Another, How High, North Country Boy and Come Home Baby.

Johnny Marr and The Charlatans join Tom Jones, Simple Minds, Anne-Marie, Paul Weller, Fatboy Slim, Deacon Blue, JLS, Gregory Porter, Madness, Jess Glynne, Status Quo and Busted among headliners announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s venue programmer, said: “Johnny Marr and The Charlatans are a brilliant combination to bring together on one night at Scarborough OAT.

“Both are undoubted indie music greats who have been behind some of the biggest and best loved anthems of the last 40 years. Roll on June 29th because this is going to be one incredible night to remember!”