Jorvik designer John Sunderland to give talk in aid of Malton Museum

Developed with the impetus that arose from the overwhelming public interest in the original Coppergate excavation by York Archaeological Trust and its internationally significant finds, Jorvik has become the indisputable yardstick by which all heritage centres are judged.

The innovative, immersive ’time-travel’-based concept revolutionised museology and the presentation of interpretive exhibition design.

Engaging the public interactively via ‘time-cars’ in a reconstruction of 10th century Viking-age York, it created an objective and tangible encounter with the era and was both instantly accessible and intelligible.

Jorvik’s key premise in its experiential, muti-sensory approach to retelling the past was the idiosyncratic singular vision of designer John Sunderland, who will be returning to his Yorkshire roots to present a talk at Malton Museum.

The fundraising event titled ‘A Creative Journey Back in Time’ sees Mr Sunderland, who lived in both the Scarborough and Malton areas during his career, recount Jorvik’s story through its conceptualisation, design and construction.

Organisers Stephen and Margaret Shaw, of Norton, said: “Malton Museum is intent on raising its profile within the local community and further afield. We hope that John’s kind gesture and the public support we anticipate will both raise funds and increase awareness of what the museum really does.”

The lecture coincides with the recent publication of Mr Sunderland’s revised second version of his autobiographical account ‘On My Way To Jorvik’. Copies will be available with a book signing session post-talk.

From intuitive inspiration as a schoolboy in Wakefield, to becoming a leading and influential exponent of museum exhibition design internationally, Mr Sunderland’s expansive post-Jorvik work subsequently encompassed commissions in Europe, the Middle East and the US.