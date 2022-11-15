Julie Hatton dancers and guests present Carousel - a sesonal show of song, dance and comedy - at Scarborough's YMCA

A Christmas Carousel is on at the YMCA Theatre later this month

The programme features a tribute to Polar Express, a meeting with Santa's Elves, reindeers, toy soldiers and a traditional Dickens Christmas finale.

Guest include Jezz Pratt and Steve Chambers, two members of the Cloughton Ratpack who will be crooning their way through some festive classics.

Scarborough's number one drag performer 'Krystal' returns to the stage and is sure to delight with her cheeky festive frolics.

A Dickensian finale is promised in A Christmas Carousel at the YMCA Theatre in Scarborough

This year's vocal team is filled with the talents of Tilly Jackson, Megan Blake, Connor Canvess, Joel Igno and Callum Marshall.

Each of the three performances also features a guest choir: Hertford Vale Primary School for the Saturday matinee, Hatton Performing Arts on Saturday evening and Northstead School for the Sunday matinee.

A Christmas Carousel will be performed at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Saturday November 26 at 2pm and 7.30pm and Sunday November 27 at 2pm. Adults £12, Concessions £11

Tickets are available via YMCA box office on 01723 506750 or online: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ymcascarborough/events.

