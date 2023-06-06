Julie Hatton students prepare for end-of-year show - Chicago - at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

Julie Hatton students will perform Chicago at YMCA Theatre in Scarborough on Thursday June 15

This will be the first time the musical has been performed in Scarborough. Originally directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse, Chicago is a jazz spectacular set in the prohibition era of the 1920s.

Fame hungry vaudeville performer Velma Kelly is in prison awaiting trial for murdering her cheating husband and sister. Along comes Roxie Hart, a new murderous star on the cell block who threatens to steal Velma’s limelight.

Featuring show-stopping numbers including All That Jazz and Cell Block Tango, Chicago provides all the razzle-dazzle of the Roaring Twenties and is sure to captivate the audience.

This is the first time the BTEC students have tackled a full musical, but Hatton College likes to push its students out of their comfort zone, equipping them with the skills they will need for a career in the industry. In addition to performing in the show each student has taken on a production role eg, marketing and costume design.

Chicago will see some of the students embarking on their first leading role, including Evie Blakey and Abi Leather, in the roles of murderous duo Roxie and Velma.

This will be the final performance for the second year graduating students who will either be taking up places at prestigious stage schools in September, having successfully auditioned and gained scholarships or going straight into work in the industry.

"Some of our students embarked on the course having had very little training, and it is amazing to see their progression,” said principal of the Durham Street academy.

“Our amazing resident faculty can nourish each individual student’s needs so they graduate as triple threat performers ready to further their training or head straight into work in the industry.”

Chicago is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Thursday June 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and £11 (concessions). Group discounts available.