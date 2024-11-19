The cast of Julie Hatton's A Christmas Carousel on at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Saturday November 23 and Sunday November 24

The holiday season is here and there’s few better ways to kick off your festivities than watching Julie Hatton’s annual A Christmas Carousel.

This year’s show promises to be a spectacular celebration of music, dance and the magic of Christmas.

Featuring a star-studded cast and stunning choreography, A Christmas Carousel is the perfect way to gather family and friends and embrace the spirit of the season.

Back are the award-winning Julie Hatton Dancers. Their impeccable choreography and show-stopping routines set the stage for a truly magical experience.

The family-friendly show is the perfect way to celebrate the magic of the season with those you love most

Joining them is the vocal talent of professional singer Charlotte Buxton and her performance will be all the more special as she transitions into her role as Cinderella in the upcoming production of the pantomime at the Spa Theatre for Tony Peers Productions.

“We’re also delighted to welcome back the brilliant Tilly and Connor Canvass, whose infectious energy and raw talent lit up last year’s show,” said Julie Hatton, principal of the Scarborough-based Hatton School of Performing Arts.

“This dynamic duo will bring their fun and flair back to the stage, and you’ll also be able to catch them later this season in Scarborough Theatre Company’s White Christmas, also at the Spa.

“Adding to the excitement is the incomparable Joel, our special guest performer, who will once again wow the audience with his stunning vocal performances,” she said.

No holiday show would be complete without glamour and humour, and A Christmas Carousel 2024 has both.

Krystal’s sparkling presence and playful charm will light up the stage while the hilarious duo Jezz Pratt and Stevie Chambers bring their comedic brilliance to the show.

Known for their quick wit and undeniable chemistry, Jezz and Stevie will deliver plenty of laughs as well as heartwarming moments. They are also part of the Cloughton Rat Pack.

“Our show wouldn’t be complete without the voices of our guest choirs and this year we’re excited to feature the talented Hatton Performing Arts Choir, who will perform on Saturday evening, followed by the adorable Hatton’s Mini Movers and Hayley’s Little Munchkins during the Sunday matinee,” said Julie.

“A Christmas Carousel continues to be a treasured tradition for families, friends and all who attend. The little ones will bring the cute factor to the stage.”

A Christmas Carousel is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday November 23 at 7pm and Sunday November 24 at 2pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 (concessions); family tickets £46 from the box office on 01723 506750 and online at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/