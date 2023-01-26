On Friday, February 10, a special lantern parade will be held on the promenade between Bridlington Spa and the RNLI Lifeboat station, before heading south.

There will also be a free drop-in session for families to make small lanterns for the event on Saturday, February 4 from 10:30am-12:30pm at Bridlington Spa.

The lanterns take approximately 10 minutes to make and the organisers are asking people to be patient as there may be a short queue during busy times.

There is a free drop-in session for families to make small lanterns at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, February 4. Photo courtesy of Animated Objects

If you miss the parade on the Friday evening, the lanterns will be on display in Sessions at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, February 11 between 10am and 4pm.

Lee Threadgold at Animated Objects, said: “Join us on the evening of Friday, February 10 for a magical lantern parade inspired by the epic journey of Odysseus, following the construction of the mighty Trojan horse earlier in the autumn.

“In this chapter of his adventure Odysseus meets the sorceress Circe, who turns his crew into a host of animals.

"Circe herself will be represented by a giant illuminated figure, leading the lanterns carried by members of community groups from the Bridlington area.

"It will walk southwards on the promenade from the Spa to the beach huts and back.

"Expect to see a whole host of illuminated creatures on show, many inspired by the wildlife of the Yorkshire Coast.

"It's a great opportunity to celebrate the beauty of the coast and capture some great selfies with family and friends.

"Admission is free and there’s no need to book.

In 2022, the Animated Objects team broke the record for the world’s largest cardboard sculpture after building a 7.85m tall, 7.02m wide and 16.85m long Trojan Horse.

It took almost a week to construct, with every section being observed by independent witnesses and measurement experts to ensure it complied with the strict guidelines from Guinness World Records.