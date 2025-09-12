Leading Beatles tribute act bring biggest ever tour to Scarborough Spa

The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles is heading to Scarborough for a hit-packed show celebrating the Fab Four’s rise to global fame.

The Mersey Beatles have wowed fans around the world for 25 years – and they are now bringing their biggest-ever UK tour to Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Friday September 19.

Sixty years ago – as Beatlemania gripped the world – The Beatles made history by playing the world’s first stadium rock show at New York’s Shea Stadium.

It came in the same year which saw John, Paul, George and Ringo – at the height of their pop powers – releasing the now legendary albums Help! and Rubber Soul.

And to celebrate this special 60th anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will deliver an all-new show which celebrates The Beatles’ 1965 hits and that famous night at Shea Stadium.

The band, who perform sold-out shows around world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road and celebrate the Fab Four’s later work such as Revolution, Get Back and Hey Jude.

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the legendary venue where the Fab Four honed their talents in the 1960s.

Since leaving The Cavern Club, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

Looking ahead to the Scarborough show, Steven said: “We cannot wait to take to the stage at Scarborough Spa again.

"We always have an amazing time there – the audiences are always up for a good night – so this will be a great night.

“Every year we create an all-new show and this year we are delighted to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of not only Shea Stadium but also the brilliant music created by The Beatles in 1965.

“It was a year when The Beatles really were at the peak of their pop powers when they created such timeless classics as Help!, Nowhere Man, Day Tripper, We Can Work It Out, In My Life and Yesterday.”

Visit ticketmaster.co.uk to secure your tickets.