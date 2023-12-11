Legendary music family The Jackson's to 'Blame it on the Boogie' at Bridlington Spa next year

Quite possibly the most recognisable family in music history- The Jacksons- are heading to Bridlington Spa on Wednesday, July 24.

The iconic family act will be coming to Bridlington Spa on July 24 next year.

Consisting of original members, Tito, Jackie and Marlon, The Jacksons put on an amazing show that includes all their mega-hits made famous with their brothers, Michael, and Jermaine Jackson.

This energetic show consists of all the famous dance moves and costumes. Seeing The Jacksons is an opportunity to witness live the re-formation of one of the greatest pop and Motown super groups in the history of music.

The Jacksons are inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, have five number one albums, 18 number one hits, 17 top 10 albums, 17 top 40 singles which includes their most notable songs such as ABC, I Want You Back, I'll Be There, Rockin' Robin, and more.