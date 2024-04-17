Feeder

Since they started releasing records more than thirty years ago, Feeder have never been far from the charts or strangers to the stage.

Having sold over seven million records, they’ve played all over the world, bringing their anthemic rock music to fans old and new, always exhilarating, always celebratory.

Tracks like Just The Way I’m Feeling, Buck Rogers, Feeling a Moment, High, Borders, Just a Day, Torpedo and Fear of Flying and Lost and Found are just some of the 26 top 40 chart hits the band have enjoyed over the years along with a double platinum singles collection in 2006.

Feeder will play Scarborough Spa on July 26

In 2010, the band spent a year getting back to their roots and playing new tracks in clubs under the name Renegades.

An album of the same name was then released followed by their eighth studio album, ‘Generation Freakshow’.

This album garnered glowing reviews in The Times and The Evening Standard.

After a four-year break to pursue solo projects, 2016 saw Feeder release All bright Electric and in 2017 the “Best Of” album which both marked up more Top 10 albums for the band.

This was followed by Tallulah and most recently Torpedo, both top five albums.

2024 sees the band ready to reclaim their position as one of the biggest and best British rock bands.