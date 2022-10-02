Legendary saxophonist Art Themen heads to Scarborough Jazz Club – book early for special show

For this tour Art has formed a trio with George Double on drums and Pete Whittaker on organ

In his early 80s, Art has the unique distinction of having combined the career of orthopaedic surgeon and jazz musician.

Art played in all of Stan Tracey’s groups, touring with him all over the world, and has played and toured with visiting US musicians including Charlie Rouse, Nat Adderley, Red Rodney, George Coleman and Al Haig.

For this tour Art has formed a trio with George Double on drums and Pete Whittaker on organ.

Their album Thane and the Villeins is a collection of groove-led re-imaginings of quirky curiosities from the jazz canon, providing a perfect vehicle for the twinkly mischief of this genuine grandee of British jazz

As an added bonus on this gig Art will be playing the saxophone formerly owned by Ronnie Scott and by Hank Mobley before him/

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music starts at 8.15pm.

Tickets £10. Available on the door or call 07703 434796.