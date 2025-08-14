‘Let’s rock!’: Amazing photos of Smashing Pumpkins as they tear up Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The Smashing Pumpkins turned TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre into a seaside rock spectacular last night (August 13) – and guitarist James Iha couldn’t get enough of the Yorkshire Coast.

He told cheering fans: “I saw the North Sea today; I saw your little cabins on the beach. I saw what’s going on here in Scarbados – I’d come back here tomorrow. I’d have some fish and chips, and I’d get wasted on the beach here in Scarborough.”

The summer season continued at the iconic Open-Air Theatre, as the GRAMMY Award-winning rock legends – Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin – delivered a visually-stunning show as part of their Aghori Tour.

Lead singer Billy Corgan screamed “let’s rock!” as he addressed the excited crowd

Corgan said: “Yes, we are the notorious Smashing Pumpkins! It is the 30th anniversary of ‘Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness’, the record that was made before many of you were even born!”

As Corgan said, the band played many songs that turned 30 this year, but the wildly diverse crowd showed that their unique sound has transcended generations. The band resonated with their old and new fans, playing a mix classic hits and newer material.

Opening with Glass’ Theme, Heavy Metal Machine, and Pentagrams, the set included 999, Edin and Sighommi from 2024 album Aghori Mhori Mei, before tearing through fan favourites Today, Bullet with Butterfly Wings, Muzzle, Cherub Rock and smash-hits 1979 and Tonight, Tonight, closing with The Everlasting Gaze.

The night was perfect, with the summer evening remaining warm and clear so that fans could really appreciate what an incredible outdoor venue we have here in Scarborough. As the hazy sun set, the stage came alive with incredible set design and lighting adding to the sensory experience.

Los Angeles rock band Rocket opened the show, followed by a set from White Lies, a post-punk revival band.

With their dramatic, layered sound and beautiful melodies, White Lies were fantastic and ensured the crowd were buzzing in anticipation before the headliners took to the stage.

The TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 summer series concludes with Will Smith on Sunday August 23.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

1 . Smashing Pumpkins at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Some fans got their goth on for the performance! Photo: Cuffe & Taylor Photo Sales

2 . Smashing Pumpkins at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Lead singer Billy Corgan wowed the crowds. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

3 . Smashing Pumpkins at Scarborough Open Air Theatre Excited fans rocked out to the incredible music. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales