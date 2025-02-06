Line-up for This Feeling by The Sea festival at Bridlington Spa announced

Friday headliners Lottery Winners said playing at This Feeling was a ‘no brainer’.

A strong line-up has been announced for this year’s This Feeling By The Sea festival, which will be held at Bridlington Spa in August.

The event, a celebration of the indie-rock scene, has become an essential weekender on the festival calendar.

2025’s event will see headliners Lottery Winners and STONE power into the venue on August 29-30, accompanied by a bill packed with rising talent.

Friday headliners Lottery Winners have risen to become a leading light on the UK alternative scene, landing a #1 for their Gold-certified third album ‘Anxiety Replacement Therapy’ and playing to more than 500,000 people in 2024 alone.

Lottery Winners vocalist/guitarist Thom Rylance said: “This Feeling are one of the most important promoters for grassroots music. They give tons of bands their first gig, their first festival, their first headline, their first sellout.

"Playing this show was a no-brainer, a beautiful location, a great line up and a great promoter that we really respect.”

Friday's line-up includes the Stanleys, a fellow Wigan band and the north-west’s next wave hopes, and Finn Forster, who has been compared to Paolo Nutini and is the first signing to EMI North label Interval Records.

The day is completed by Tom A. Smith, plus rising local heroes Sunbeam and the raucous punch of Sheffield lads CRUZ.

A spokesman said: “Saturday night headliners STONE are a force of nature. You can’t take your eyes off of frontman Fin Power due to his irrepressible charisma and boundless energy.

"The rest of Saturday will deliver a succession of highlights. The Lilacs inspire a fervent reaction. Meanwhile, The Covasettes play indie-pop with a sun-kissed melancholy atmosphere while there’s jangle-pop from Modern Sky’s Keyside, as well as Lock-In.”

Meanwhile, the Acoustic Stage offers a change of pace with intimate, stripped-back sets. Catch Michael Gallagher and Harriet Rose on Friday, and Dylan Robert and PG Ciarletta on Saturday.

Go to www.bridspa.com or call the Spa box office on 01262 678258 to buy weekend tickets (£60).