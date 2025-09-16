Line up revealed for 22nd Scarborough Jazz Festival at the Spa
This will be the 22nd year of the festival and the second year with Mark Gordon as festival director. It runs from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28.
Celebrating its legacy as one of the UK's most prominent jazz festivals, this event promises to feature an eclectic mix of renowned artists and emerging talent from across the UK.
Performances will take place in the Spa Grand Hall, renowned for its excellent acoustics and intimate atmosphere.
Away from the main stage, free performances will also take place in the Sun Court to allow festival-goers to enjoy live music with stunning views of the North Sea, Farrer’s Bar for late-night partying and the Jazz Café with the Al Morrison Trio.
Friday, September 26
Main stage:
1:45am - 1pm: Jamil Sheriff’s 4in1
1:30pm - 2:45pm: Emily Masser / Alex Clarke Quintet
3:15pm - 4:30pm: 100 Years of Oscar Peterson: Dean Stockdale’s All Star 11
6pm - 7:15pm: Trish Clowes - MY IRIS
7:45pm - 9pm: Gaz Hughes Trio
9:30pm - 10:45pm: Alan Barnes’ Works of Art
In Farrer’s, The Project and Alan Barnes' Works of Art
Saturday, September 27
The Sun Court will be taken over by Jazz Train from 9:30am to 11:30am and again at 4:30pm.
Man stage
11:45am - 1pm: ¡Ritmo Caliente! - A Tribute To Cal Tjader At 100
1:30pm - 2:45pm: Shirley Smart Trio
3:15pm - 4:30pm: Ben Holder Quartet
6pm - 7:15pm: Emma Rawicz Jazz Orchestra
7:45pm - 9pm: Jazz Dynamos
9:30pm - 10:45pm: James Taylor Quartet
In Farrer's, the Emma Holcroft Quintet featuring Cliff Ray and the James Taylor Quartet.
Sunday September 28
The Sun Court will be taken over by Groovy Jazz Vinyl Tunes from DJ Rowan Oliver / Next Generation Scarborough Jazz from 10am - 12:25pm.
Rowan will be joined by three fantastic young bands: Fight The Giant, St Jude & The Hopeless Causes and Black White Square Form.
Main stage:
12:30pm - 1:45pm: Alexia Gardner Quintet
2:15pm - 3:30pm: Five-Way Split
4pm - 5:15pm: Billy Marrows’ Grande Família
5:15pm - 7pm: TEA BREAK
The Sun Court will be taken over by the Funky Tuesday Choir at 5:30pm.
Main stage:
7pm - 8:15pm: Joe Stilgoe & The Entertainers
8:45pm - 10pm: Simon Spillett Big Band Plays Tubby Hayes
This year’s festival will showcase a stellar roster of performers, representing the dynamic diversity of jazz music.
From classic swing and bebop to contemporary fusion and avant-garde improvisation, the 2025 programme ensures something for every jazz enthusiast
Attendees can expect captivating performances by legendary artists, alongside impressive showcases from up-and-coming musicians who are redefining the genre.
Scarborough Jazz Festival 2025 promises to be a celebration of musical mastery, community spirit, and seaside charm. Whether you’re a lifelong jazz aficionado or a curious newcomer, this festival offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in the joyous and transformative world of jazz.
Tickets for Scarborough Jazz Festival 2025 are on sale now. Festival passes, day passes, and session tickets are available to suit different preferences and budgets.