Liverpool band Red Rum Club to headline Bridlington Spa Session in July – find out how to buy tickets here

Red Rum Club is made up of Fran Doran, Tom Williams, Michael McDermott, Simon Hepworth, Neil Lawson and Joe Corby. Photo courtesy of Jordan Logan

Liverpool band Red Rum Club will headline Sessions, Bridlington Spa’s new live performance space, on Friday, July 8.

A spokesman said: “The band have been making waves in the U.K and across Europe with tracks that successfully evoke nostalgia while simultaneously expressing the zeitgeist of the time. They have attracted thousands to their intoxicating, exciting and energetic shows and have just announced a tour of America later this year.”