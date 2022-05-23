Liverpool band Red Rum Club to headline Bridlington Spa Session in July – find out how to buy tickets here

Liverpool band Red Rum Club will headline Sessions, Bridlington Spa’s new live performance space, on Friday, July 8.
Red Rum Club is made up of Fran Doran, Tom Williams, Michael McDermott, Simon Hepworth, Neil Lawson and Joe Corby.
A spokesman said: “The band have been making waves in the U.K and across Europe with tracks that successfully evoke nostalgia while simultaneously expressing the zeitgeist of the time. They have attracted thousands to their intoxicating, exciting and energetic shows and have just announced a tour of America later this year.”
The concert is presented by This Feeling in partnership with Bridlington Spa with tickets going on sale at 10am on Tuesday, May 24. Tickets, priced £12, are available from bridspa.com and via the box office 01262 678258.