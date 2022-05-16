Local five-piece Stony Jazz fill guest spot at Scarborough Jazz Club

Stony Jazz play Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday May 25

Growing out of Stony, the long-established song-writing/performing duo of pianist Mark Gordon and singer/guitarist Rich Adams, the band’s members need little introduction to regulars, appearing at the club in various musical combinations.

Together with Ben Beattie on alto sax, Bob Walker on bass and Tom Townsend on drums, Stony Jazz form a formidable fivesome of Scarborough’s most polished purveyors of songs from the Great American Songbook, from swing to blues to ballads to Latin.

These musicians are friends who relish the opportunity of working together playing the music they love, and the audience feels it.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music starts at 8.15pm.