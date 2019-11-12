Local legend set to enchant at Scarborough’s new Christmas festival

Magic Mike

“Magic Mike is a local entertainment hero who’s been putting smiles on families’ faces for over 25 years,” says Tony Peers, an entertainment expert who has been helping the town put on its Christmas show. “We’re thrilled to have such a showbiz icon at the heart of our Christmas festival, which is inspired by Scarborough’s great tradition of entertainment.”

Yorkshire’s largest festive "variety extravaganza" is launching this Thursday November 14 with a mission to make Christmas shopping fun.

During the six-week festival – the brainchild of local businesses with funding from Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID) – Magic Mike will join a magnificent cast of musicians, street performers, panto stars - and Santa and Mrs Claus - to bring glitter, glee and glam to the town’s streets and stores and help festive shoppers get in the feel-good festive spirit.

Festive shoppers will be able to see Magic Mike at Scarborough’s Big Light Switch On stage show, from 6pm on Thursday (November 14), after Chris Gascoyne and Twinnie Lee Moore have switched on the town centre’s Christmas decorations; in a magical street-show in the town centre on Late Night Thursday, November 28, 4-8pm; at Scarborough Spa in a special anniversary matinee show on Sunday, December 1, and tea-time show on Christmas Eve.