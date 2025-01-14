Local music star Max Lamprecht is soloist for Scarborough Symphony Orchestra's next concert
Light popular favourites are featured, including Doreen Carwithen's A Suffolk Suite alongside Mendelssohn's overture The Hebrides and George Butterworth's The Banks of Green Willow.
Joining the orchestra to perform Walter Ross’ Concerto for Double Bass is former orchestra member Max Lamprecht.
Born in Austria, Max began his musical journey in Scarborough where he picked up the double bass at the age of 10 and went on to pursue his undergraduate studies at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.
The double bass concerto is a rich and warm work full of beautiful, haunting melodies.
Frank Bridge's Dance Rhapsody and audience favourite Franz Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 complete the programme.
The conductor Shaun Matthew will be lifting the baton. He has continued the orcehstra’s tradition of bringing new, unusual and ambitious repertoire, including several world premières to our audiences, alongside well-loved orchestral classics.
The concert is at the Queen Street Methodist Hall, Scarborough, on Saturday February 8 at 7.15pm.
The orchestra’s spring concert is on Saturday May 10. Shaun Matthew conducts and the soloist is cellisr Haru Ogiwara.
The programme includes
Elgar the Wand of Youth Suite No.2
Haydn Cello Concerto in D
Coleridge-Taylor the Bamboula
Hailstork Three Spirituals
Grant Still Symphony No 3.
The summer concert is on Saturday July 12. Shaun Matthew conducts and the soloist is trumpeter Richard Wood.
The programme includes:
Simon Fate Now Conquers
Gregson Trumpet Concerto
Beethoven Symphony No 7.
The orchestra’s concerts are proving popular so do buy your tickets early from the orchestra’s website: www.scarborough-orchestra.org, at Revolutions Music, Huntriss Row, Scarborough, or at the door on the night from 6.15pm.
There is plenty of parking at the hall and in nearby streets. Refreshements will be available.