Local outfit AC3 play Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday March 16

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back local all-stars AC3 to the Cask on Wednesday March 16

Adam Carpenter is one of the finest pianists in the region and a widely respected composer and music educator.

Bassist Rowan Oliver is a DJ and lecturer in popular music at Hull University and backed vocalist Nicki Allan on drums when she played at the club.

Tom Townsend is one of Scarborough’s best known musicians as the club’s house drummer and a notable singer-songwriter.

The three longstanding friends got together through their shared love of jazz, funk, gospel and world music to play the deceptively simple, rhythmic and melodic compositions of keyboard player Adam. Expect evocative riffs and irresistible, foot-tapping grooves.

We start the evening with another threesome: Jay-Oh-Three. Impressive local young musicians Jacob Oliver, Dylan Riley and Adam Scott play genre-defying jazzy grooves.

An evening of great local talent and grooves.

Doors open at 7.45pm. Music starts at 8pm.