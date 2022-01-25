Megaslam wrestling stars will be in action at Scarborough's Grand Hotel - here who is on the bill

Megaslam Wrestling invades Scarborough for the first time with its 2022 Live Tour!

An array of talented performers who have performed in venues nationwide are coming to the Grand Hotel ballroom in Scarborough.

Promoters say the 2022 Live Tour is the biggest and best to date and Scarborough families can expect to see a plethora of highly entertaining matches including - Megaslam Championship match, Heavyweight Challenge and a special Main Event that will be revealed on the evening.

"We are all extremely excited to be heading to Scarborough. Megaslam have been looking at bringing our show to the town for a number of years and we are delighted to be doing just that as part of our 2022 Live Tour, which already features more than 250 dates nationwide," said a spokesman.

"The show appeals to all the family, whether you are a wrestling fan or just looking for an evening out like no other with the family, we guarantee that you will want to come back," he said.

Two teams will battle it out during the evening with fans being urged to cheer on their favourites.

"For Team Megaslam we have the Megaslam champion, Action Man Stixx - a muscle-bound giant of the ring, Italian heavyweight Massimo, incredibly popular Tag Team, the Farmer Boys and many more," said the spokesman.

"Opposing them will be Team Nasty members Colt Miles, the heavyweight King Mickey Barnes and more."

After the show fans will be invited to stay behind and meet their favourite stars.