Members of Pickering Musical Society are in rehearsal for their panto at Kirk Theatre

The Pickering Musical Society is in the thick of preparations for this year’s pantomime Robinson Crusoe.

Written by former life member Ron Hall and once again directed by Luke Arnold, the production promises to bring all the laughter, magic, and excitement audiences have come to expect from the society.

Taking centre stage are Pickering’s comedic duo, Marcus Burnside and Stephen Temple, as Dame Esmerelda Crusoe and her son Silly Billy Crusoe.

Joining them are seasoned performers Danielle Long and Courtney Brown in the roles of principal boy and girl and John Brooks returns as the villain.

This year, the society welcomes new talent to the Kirk Theatre stage. Twins Evelyn and Lillian Plowright will make their debut as the Fairy and the quirky Aggie Sidebottom.

The musical director is Clive Wass and rehearsals are running full throttle.

As always, the show will feature the talented young dancers from the Sarah Louise Ashworth School of Dance. More than 30 students will join the cast, adding energy and sparkle to the production.

Behind the scenes, a team of more than 30 volunteers is working to ensure the show’s success. From crafting intricate scenery to managing props and costumes, the backstage crew is essential to the magic of panto.

Director and rheatre manager Luke Arnold said: “We’re so fortunate to have such a dedicated team. From set builders and painters to wardrobe and props, everyone comes together as one big family to bring this production to life. This time of year is always exciting as everything starts coming together.”

With a story that journeys from the local villages of Stape and York to the exotic shores of Rio de Janeiro and the South Seas, Robinson Crusoe promises an escape from the gloom of the English winter.

Tickets are priced from £14, with a family ticket for two adults and two children available for £50. They are avaiable from the website www.kirktheatre.co.uk by phone at 01751 474833 or in person at the box office on Tuesdays between 11am to 1pm.