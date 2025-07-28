The metal giants are rumoured to be taking up a residency in 2026, but who do we want to see perform at The Sphere?

The Sphere could have it’s next residency lined up for 2026.

Reports have suggested that Metallica could perform a series of dates at the multi-billion-dollar Las Vegas venue in Autumn 2026.

But who do we think could be a stunning residency at The Sphere should the opportunity arise?

Could Metallica be the next huge act to perform at the multi-billion-dollar The Sphere in Las Vegas?

That’s currently the rumour doing the rounds after the weekend, after Blabbermouth reported (via Vital Vegas) that the metal giants are “ready to ink a deal” to take up a residency in the $2.3bn venue around “fall of 2026.” That timing would fall after the band completes their current M72 World Tour, with their European leg set to conclude in June next year.

It’s been a query that’s not new to the group; when asked by The Hollywood Reporter this past April if the band would entertain the idea of performing at the venue, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett was very keen on the idea, responding: “Oh, heck, yeah! That's a great example of how venues are changing. That's using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience.”

They would follow the likes of U2 and Phish, who have both undertaken residencies at the venue before, along with the Backstreet Boys, who are currently bringing their “Into the Millennium” tour to The Sphere this Summer 2025 as the very first Pop Act to perform there. Due to overwhelming demand, they’ve even added three final shows on August 22, 23, and 24.

But if there is a suggestion box for who else could play The Sphere, we’ve a couple of suggestions ourselves we’d like to see with the full, futuristic audio-visual setup.

Who do we want to see perform at Las Vegas’ The Sphere?

Tool

Tool's intricate, progressive, and visually driven live performances are already legendary, even in conventional venues. Their use of complex, often abstract, and psychedelic visualizers would be taken to an entirely new level within the Sphere's 160,000 square-foot wrap-around LED screen.

The band's emphasis on atmosphere and deeply immersive soundscapes would find a perfect home, allowing for a truly meditative yet overwhelming sensory experience that few other artists could match. The Sphere's advanced sound system would perfectly articulate the subtle nuances and seismic shifts in their music.

Dr. Dre and Associates

Imagine the iconic West Coast sound echoing through the Sphere's unparalleled audio system, accompanied by visuals that transport the audience through the history of hip-hop, the streets of Compton, or abstract interpretations of their beats. Dr. Dre, along with a rotating cast of his legendary associates (Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, etc.), could craft a hip-hop spectacle unlike anything seen before.

The visual storytelling potential for tracks like ‘Still D.R.E.’ or ‘California Love’ would be phenomenal, making it a cultural landmark event - and potentially another appearance of Tupac akin to Coachella?

Gorillaz

Gorillaz's unique blend of music and animated characters makes them an ideal candidate for The Sphere. The venue would allow for the virtual band members (2-D, Murdoc, Noodle, Russel) to be brought to life on a scale never before imagined, interacting with each other and the audience in a truly immersive digital environment.

Live musicians could perform within this animated world, blurring the lines between reality and fiction. The visual storytelling capabilities for their eclectic musical styles and narratives would make for a truly innovative and fun residency.

Pink Floyd

This is arguably the most natural fit for The Sphere. Pink Floyd's entire artistic legacy is defined by ground-breaking visual spectacles, elaborate stage productions, and immersive concept albums. The Wall projected across the entire dome, Dark Side of the Moon with cosmic journeys unfolding above and around the audience, or Wish You Were Here with haunting, expansive landscapes.

The Sphere's perfect audio and visual capabilities were practically made for a band like Pink Floyd to deliver the ultimate psychedelic rock experience, building on their history of pushing technological boundaries in live performance.

Charli XCX

Charli XCX's boundary-pushing pop, hyperpop aesthetics, and energetic stage presence make her a prime candidate for The Sphere. Her shows are already known for their vibrant, often chaotic, and highly stylized visual elements.

The Sphere would allow her to create an even more exaggerated, surreal, and interactive environment, playing with scale and digital immersion to build a truly unique pop concert experience. She could create a hyperreal world that perfectly complements her experimental sound.

Led Zeppelin

While the logistical challenges of a reunion for Led Zeppelin are immense, the sheer fantasy of seeing them at The Sphere is undeniable. Imagine ‘Stairway to Heaven’ with celestial visuals encompassing the entire dome, or ‘Whole Lotta Love’ with kaleidoscopic patterns and psychedelic light shows engulfing the audience.

Their iconic blues-rock sound, raw energy, and mystical lyrical themes would find a transcendent canvas in the Sphere's technology, offering a multi-sensory journey through their legendary discography that would be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Daft Punk

While their live appearances are rare and highly coveted, Daft Punk's entire artistry is built on a seamless blend of music, light, and futuristic aesthetics. A Daft Punk residency at The Sphere would be nothing short of a religious experience for electronic music fans.

Their iconic pyramid stage could be reimagined within the Sphere's vast interior, with visuals transforming the entire space into an ever-evolving, mind-bending electronic landscape. The precise synths and driving beats, combined with truly revolutionary visuals, would be an absolute masterclass in audio-visual performance.

Who would you like to see perform a residency at Las Vegas’ The Sphere? Let us know your suggestions by leaving a comment down below.