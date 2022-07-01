The musical theatre favourites, delighted their fans with a show full of show tunes and medleys, following support act Britain’s Got Talent stars Welsh Of The West End.
Ball and Boe set the tone for a showbiz spectacular by taking to the stage with Viva Las Vegas before delivering classics from stage and screen including This is The Greatest Show (The Greatest Showman), You’ll Be Back (Hamilton), Love Changes Everything (Aspects Of Love), He Lives In You (Lion King) and a selection from Les Misérables, alongside hits from the likes of Tom Jones, Queen, Wham and more.
A delighted crowd, which included Michael Ball's father Tony and family, clapped along and sand with the hits, before the duo closed the evening with S Club 7's Reach chosen specially by Michael Ball to celebrate his 60th Birthday last Monday. (The disbelief on Alfie Boe's face was a picture!)
Live music returns to Scarborough OAT tonight (Friday) with Canadian rocker Bryan Adams.