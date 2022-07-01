The musical theatre favourites, delighted their fans with a show full of show tunes and medleys, following support act Britain’s Got Talent stars Welsh Of The West End.

Ball and Boe set the tone for a showbiz spectacular by taking to the stage with Viva Las Vegas before delivering classics from stage and screen including This is The Greatest Show (The Greatest Showman), You’ll Be Back (Hamilton), Love Changes Everything (Aspects Of Love), He Lives In You (Lion King) and a selection from Les Misérables, alongside hits from the likes of Tom Jones, Queen, Wham and more.