Midge Ure brings Catalogue: the Hits Tour to Scarborough Spa - here's when and how to get tickets

Midge Ure will play Scarborough Spa later this year

It includes a stop at Scarborough Spa on Thursday December 5.

The tour will give Midge the opportunity to showcase the musical breadth and versatility of his extensive song catalogue written during the past 50 years; giving old and new fans alike a truly remarkable night of hits and rarely heard gems.

Midge said “I performed live long before I was ever allowed anywhere near a recording studio and as much as I love spending time writing and recording, live music remains my first love.

“Catalogue: the Hits Tour will allow me to not only play a wide selection of hits from my past but perform some of the most requested favourites. Revisiting these moments from my musical life is something I am really looking forward to sharing.”

Midge Ure has had an unrivalled career earning him Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards along with a flotilla of gold and platinum records during the past five decades.

His story includes the early teen glam rock of Silk, his foray with Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock for The Rich Kids into the 80s which saw him secure his place in musical history not just as part of Ultravox and Visage who helped shape the new romantic and electro-pop era but as producer and co-writer of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? which led to Live Aid, the summer 1985 global concert that, all exaggeration aside, spoke for a generation.

Tickets for Midge Ure gon sale on Friday 22 March at 10am, available from the box office on 01723 376774 or online at https://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk/