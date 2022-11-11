On the 26th of November Bridlington Spa will be hosting ‘Mofest’, an evening of live performances from outstanding local artists with all profits being donated to the Movember Foundation.

The line up will include local artists Wil Hodgson, Phoebe Marshall, Luke Sharples and Breeze who will perform in the sessions room of Bridlington Spa.

Movember is a campaign that takes place in November to raise awareness for men suffering with mental health issues, to start conversations about male suicide rates, prostate and testicular cancer.

Will Hodgson, one of the artists who will be performing at Mofest on Saturday, November 26

Most Popular

Ryan Wilson, sports ambassador for the Movember Foundation said:

“Bridlington Spa has been very helpful, making the event more cost effective so that we can raise more for the cause.

I think it’s very important that we give back to the community- we’ve had such great support over the last few years.

There are too many for me to name, but local businesses have been brilliant- supplying raffle prizes, putting up posters and having charity boxes in their shops. They’ve been excellent and it is nice to see the community all come together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe Marshall another local artist who will be performing at Mofest and raising money for Movember.

Mr Wilson has also undergone additional ambassador training in London, courtesy of the Movember Foundation, and has also started training in mental health first aid.

Mr Wilson explained: “This year I wanted to better my knowledge; if I am doing all of this fundraising I want to be prepared if I’m in a situation where someone might need pointing in the right direction.”

“I’ve always felt like once I have spoken about something, it feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If all the hard work we do helps just one person have a conversation, it’s worth doing.”

Luke Sharples, a local musician who will be performing at Mofest.

The Mofest event will be an entertaining night filled with fantastic music and is an opportunity to support local artists as well as raise awareness for an important cause.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, which will be £8 plus booking fee, they will be available at the Bridlington Spa box office or you can purchase online at: https://www.bridspa.com/events/?entry=spx_366003

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep updated with Mr Wilson and the Movember fundraising this month in Bridlington, follow the team’s socials:

Instagram - @moteambridboro

Local band Breeze will be playing at the Mofest event.

Facebook - Moteambridboro