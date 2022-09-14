St Oswalds, Lythe, is hosting a Moorland Ensemble concert.

The group is playing an attractive programme, featuring music by Vivaldi, Haydn, Telemann and Albinoni.

The ensemble comprises nine players on oboe, flute, guitar, harpsichord and strings and the music will give various players a chance to shine in solo items.

The concert starts at 7pm, entry £7 including a glass of wine or fruit juice.

There is plenty of free parking.

The Tuesday Singers with musical director Stephen Maltby is putting on a concert in St Oswald's Church on Monday September 26, to raise money for people from Ukraine living in the Whitby area.

There will be a wide range of songs, including some from Ukraine sung in their language and some solo items.