Multi-talented musicians Raven to perform concert at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre

A group of multi-talented musicians is set to perform a concert at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre.
Raven is a six piece, multi-instrumental band that has performed at an extensive range of venues and events including Grassington Fringe Festival, Coastival, Beverley Folk Festival, Filey Festival, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Helmsley Arts Centre, Selby Abbey and Castle Howard.The band will be at the West Street venue on Saturday, July 16 at 7.30pm.
A spokesperson said: “These multi-talented musicians will take you on an exciting journey with their original music. Inspired by nature, love and life, their music is a fusion of rootsy folk, enchanting harmonies and infectious melodies.” Go to www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk to buy tickets or for more information.