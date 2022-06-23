Multi-talented musicians Raven to perform concert at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Raven is a six piece, multi-instrumental band that has performed at an extensive range of venues and events including Grassington Fringe Festival, Coastival, Beverley Folk Festival, Filey Festival, Stephen Joseph Theatre , Helmsley Arts Centre, Selby Abbey and Castle Howard.The band will be at the West Street venue on Saturday, July 16 at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “These multi-talented musicians will take you on an exciting journey with their original music. Inspired by nature, love and life, their music is a fusion of rootsy folk, enchanting harmonies and infectious melodies.” Go to www.spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk to buy tickets or for more information.