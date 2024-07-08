Music giants of the 1980s - Martin Kemp and Martin Fry - are on way to Scarborough Spa
The hottest 80s club night is coming to Scarborough Spa on Saturday February 8.
Actor, TV personality and star of Spandau Ballet, Martin Kemp will be spinning the biggest and best hits of from the 1980s.
Expect to hear classic tracks including Come on Eileen, Don’t Stop Believing, I’m Your Man, Living on a Prayer, Summer of 69 and many more.
The Greatest Hits radio presenter has huge success with his show The Mixtape is selling-out venues across the UK, early booking is essential for what promises to be a night of pure ‘Gold’.
Head to www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or call the box office on 01723 376774 to secure your tickets.
Flamboyant and charismatic Martin Fry enjoyed worldwide success as the lead singer of 80s New Romantics ABC.
Now he’s hitting the road this autumn, for his most intimate nationwide tour yet.
Performing the hit songs of his career from Poison Arrow to The Look Of Love, and from Be Near Me, to When Smokey Sings, Martin will also share his personal stories of more than four decades in the music industry.
Formed in Sheffield in 1980, ABC redefined glamour and cool with their distinctive debut album The Lexicon of Love, which fizzed with bright ideas, and achieved trans-Atlantic success.
ABC – An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry follows a sold-out tour of the UK and coincides with the publication of his autobiography –The Look of Love.
Martin said “I have been very lucky in my career to have played venues around the world from massive arenas in the States to Sheffield Town Hall in my hometown.
However, this tour really is something a bit different; an opportunity for stripped-back music and conversation with my fans. It will be really special, I can’t wait.”
Martin Fry will be performing at Scarborough Spa on Saturday May 10.
Tickets for both shows are available to purchase on the Scarborough Spa website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or call the box office on 01723 376774.