Music legend Barry Manilow announces return to UK in 2026 with six arena dates - including Leeds First Direct Bank

Barry Manilow is returning to UK for a new arena tour

Hard on the heels of his sold out fifteen concerts at The London Palladium, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award winning music icon Barry Manilow will return to the UK for his Last Last Concerts in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, and London

Announcing the tour, Manilow said: “I swer, I SWEAR I really meant it when I said goodbye to everyone in the UK on the last night of our fantastic run at the great London Palladium.

“The audiences there were fantastic as usual and that last night was very moving, knowing that I wouldn’t be seeing my U.K. friends anymore.

“It was odd flying home because I wasn’t tired, my voice had held up for the entire run and each show was more exciting than the last. I wasn’t even out of breath at the end of each show.

“But I guess “leave ‘em wanting more” was a good rule to follow. After all, I’m 100 years old and any day now I’m probably going to lose my hair, gain a big pot belly and need a cane to dance around to “Copacabana”.

“But, as of now I can still run around the stage, I can still hit the high F Natural at the end of “Even Now” and I still look fabulous!

“But I said goodbye and I meant it. Sort of. There was just one thing. I don’t wanna say goodbye!

“So we’re coming back. “We’re going to have a great, big Barry Manilow concert!

Hope you all come. We’ll have a ball!”

MANILOW 2026 UK CONCERT DATES 9 June 2026 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro 11 June 2026 – Leeds – First Direct Bank Arena 13 June 2026 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena 14 June 2026 – Cardiff – Utilita Arena Cardiff 16 June 2026 – Birmingham – bp pulse LIVE 17 June 2026 – London – The O2 Arena

Tickets on general sale Friday September 5 at 10am

Tickets from venue box office, Ticketmaster.co.uk and TicketLine.co.uk