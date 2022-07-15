Music line up revealed for Macmillan Picnic in Cloughton - how and where to get tickets

Sandi Thom headlines a live music event in Cloughton later thismonth

The event will be held at Held at Newlands Cottage Paddock, Newlands Road, Cloughton, on Sunday July 31 from 12.30pm until 7.30pm.

Appearing on the Eyre Scaffolding main stage are:

Sandi Thom

The Eves

The Blackheart Orchestra

Blue Nation

Appearing on the Xanders cocktail bar Paddock stage are:

Andy Doonan

Katee Kross

Rachel Crof

Carrie Martin

MAP2022 is a Macmillan Yorkshire special event where music lovers can enjoy a chilled-out day of music.

Tickets are £20 plus a small Eventbrite online booking fee.

Tickets are also available from Bella Rose Cafe at Peasholm and Ravenscar Tea Rooms.

If there are any tickets on the gate they will be charged at £25 each.

Proceeds go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Security staff will be on hand to assist any needs you may have. Dogs are allowed on a short leash at all times.

Gates officially open at noon.

Embers of Victoria Road: own stone-baked pizza and wood-fired food, crepes, vegan food options, Bella Rose Cafe's cakes and sweets, plus a fully- stocked and licensed bar.