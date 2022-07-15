Music line up revealed for Macmillan Picnic in Cloughton - how and where to get tickets

The event will be held at Held at Newlands Cottage Paddock, Newlands Road, Cloughton, on Sunday July 31 from 12.30pm until 7.30pm.
Appearing on the Eyre Scaffolding main stage are:
Sandi Thom
The Eves
The Blackheart Orchestra
Blue Nation
Appearing on the Xanders cocktail bar Paddock stage are:
Andy Doonan
Katee Kross
Rachel Crof
Carrie Martin
MAP2022 is a Macmillan Yorkshire special event where music lovers can enjoy a chilled-out day of music.
Tickets are £20 plus a small Eventbrite online booking fee.
Tickets are also available from Bella Rose Cafe at Peasholm and Ravenscar Tea Rooms.
If there are any tickets on the gate they will be charged at £25 each.
Proceeds go to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Security staff will be on hand to assist any needs you may have. Dogs are allowed on a short leash at all times.
Gates officially open at noon.
Embers of Victoria Road: own stone-baked pizza and wood-fired food, crepes, vegan food options, Bella Rose Cafe's cakes and sweets, plus a fully- stocked and licensed bar.
There is limited free field parking available nearby off Newlands Road courtesy of Mr and Mrs Morley of Newlands Farm, Cloughton.