Musical Biopics: bookies think they know which musician is in line for a big screen outing after next
- With news that The Beatles biopic has found it’s fab four, and Michael Jackson’s film is on the horizon, the musical biopic is back on trend.
- But who from the world of music is owed a biopic, or at least the ‘proper’ biopic treatment?
- Bookmakers have made their 10 picks who they think will be next in line to receive the big screen treatment.
The musical biopic, whether a gritty portrayal of a musician's struggles or a more celebratory account of a band's journey, is a popular genre.
This year has already seen the release of the Oscar-nominated Bob Dylan biopic, with Timothy Chalamet earning praise for his role in A Complete Unknown. The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic is also due for release later this year and we found out who would be playing the Fab Four in Sam Mendes’ biopics.
While some musical biopics achieve critical and commercial success (e.g., Control, Elvis), others don't resonate as strongly (e.g., CBGB). This raises the question: which artist is next in line for the big-screen treatment?
Gambling.com has compiled betting odds on which iconic musician's life story could be the next to grace cinema screens.
So, which musicians are bookmakers predicting will be the subject of future biopics, and would these stories draw audiences to theaters?
Who do bookmakers think will have a musical biopic made next?
Bookmakers are already placing their bets on which iconic artist's life will be immortalized on film next, and the current frontrunner is none other than the legendary George Michael. With odds of 11/8 (a 42.1% probability), it seems a cinematic exploration of his extraordinary career and complex personal life could be on the horizon.
Hot on his heels is the incomparable Mariah Carey, boasting odds of 6/4 (a 40% probability). From her soaring vocals to her personal triumphs and tribulations, her story is undoubtedly one that would captivate audiences worldwide. Could we soon see her journey to superstardom unfold on the silver screen?
Rounding out the top three is the enigmatic and groundbreaking Prince, with odds of 15/8 (a 34.8% probability). His musical genius, flamboyant persona, and fiercely private life make for a compelling narrative. A biopic exploring the life of the Purple Rain icon would surely be a highly anticipated event - even if Purple Rain is a cinematic masterpiece.
The top ten musicians in line for a biopic, according to bookies
- George Michael - 11/8
- Mariah Carey - 6/4
- Prince - 15/8
- Dolly Parton - 2/1
- Tom Jones - 5/2
- David Bowie - 3/1
- Cher - 7/2
- Diana Ross - 4/1
- Beyonce - 5/1
- Ozzy Osbourne - 6/1
Who do you feel from the list deserves their own biopic, or is there a musician in particular you think would make a good biopic? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
