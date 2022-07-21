Musical Shrek to open for summer season at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

Shrek the Musical is the summer season show at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

The production promises to be a high-octane powerhouse featuring musical favourites I’m A Believer and Morning Person alongside heart-warmers like Beautiful Ain’t Always Pretty and This Is Our Story.

Witness amazing puppetry and join Shrek as he takes on his mission to rescue Princess Fiona and get his swamp back after having it overrun with fairytale creatures.

" We invite you laugh and burp along with Shrek and his noble steed Donkey as they take on their whirlwind adventure,” said director Katie Doubtfire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will they tame the fire breathing dragon? Will Shrek ever get his swamp back? Will true love’s first kiss break a lifelong curse? Find out at the YMCA Theatre.

Did you know? You can also purchase a mask of your favourite character to wear throughout the show.

" This promises to be an entertaining experience and can round off your theatre visit perfectly,” said Katie.

“The entire cast, crew and production team have worked tirelessly over the past few months to bring this feel-good, family musical to life whilse ensuring we bring that infamous DreamWorks humour to the YMCA Theatre stage,” she said.

"We have an extraordinarily talented cast full to the brim with local talent, a chance to witness spectacular puppets and toe tapping tunes and dances, you’ll be humming and grooving to for weeks to come.

"You really don’t want to miss out on this swamp life fun fest,” said Katie

Catch DreamWorks’ ‘Shrek the Muscical’ at the YMCA Theatre each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from July 26 to September 1.