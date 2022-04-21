Natalie Black - tribute act to superstar singer Adele - heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Natalie Black has performed as Adele in countries around the world, including Dubai, Netherlands, Greece, Tenerife, Egypt, Turkey, Malta, Cyprus, Portugal and Germany, plus a nationwide tour in the UK.
Hometown Glory leaves audiences spellbound by Natalie’s rich and soulful voice, replica costumes, and a natural likeness that will leave you wondering if you've seen the real thing!
Hometown Glory can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.30pm on Saturday May 21.
Tickets, priced at £22, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com -ends-