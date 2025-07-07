New bands encouraged to apply to play This Feeling By The Sea at Bridlington Spa

This Feeling By The Sea will provide two independent bands and artists a platform at this year’s event

Take big name headliners, an A-Z of next wave rock ‘n’ roll talent, the beautiful seaside Bridlington Spa ballroom, and a fan community from across the UK and beyond, and you have one of the highlights of the summer’s festival calendar.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are in a rising band, here’s your opportunity to play This Feeling By Sea across the weekend of Friday August 29 to Saturday August 30.

This Feeling By The Sea will provide two independent bands and artists a platform at this year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC Introducing’s Jericho Keys will pick a local winner from Yorkshire to get the party started on the Friday, while Radio X’s John Kennedy will pick a national winner to open on Saturday.

Artists can enter the competition by applying online at www.thisfeeling.co.uk/bythesea/

Applications will close at 6pm on Friday July 2 before the winners are revealed on Thursday July.

Previous competition winners have seen This Feeling By The Sea unlock a wealth of opportunities for their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners from two years ago have continued to excel, with about-faces earning repeated Radio 1 / BBC Introducing airplay while Ruby J has played shows with The Lathums and Jamie Webster as well as a spread of almost every key UK festival imaginable.

Last year’s winners are also excelling. Alex Spencer has released his new EP Where Do We Go From Here? which has been supported by Radio 1’s Future Pop, while he is about to play a run of big outdoor shows as guest to The Black Keys.

Meanwhile, Breeze released the anthemic Devil’s Hymn earlier this year and are preparing to hit Y NOT? later this month.

Jericho Keys said: “This Feeling are most certainly a movement. A gang of music fanatics, where the artists are at the heart of everything they do. It's a buzz to be on this ride with them. Don't miss the bus!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Kennedy said: “This Feeling and new talent go hand in hand. Discovering and nurturing new artists is at their core and they do it brilliantly.”

In other news, This Feeling By The Sea’s Saturday line-up has been boosted by the addition of The Sway. Bringing high-spirited indie-pop and Scouse charm to Bridlington Spa, The Sway made a remarkable Glastonbury debut and have previously supported The Libertines and Jamie Webster. Check out their new single In Season for a taste of their style.

This Feeling By The Sea’s 2025 line-up is rich with bands either at the top of their game or rapidly levelling up:

Friday night headliners Lottery Winners recently landed their second UK #1 album with ‘KOKO’, and have spent the summer winning over entire stadiums while on tour with Robbie Williams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday stars STONE have built on the acclaim greeted to their debut album Fear Life For A Lifetime by taking the larger-than-life hi-octane thrills of their remarkable live show to major festivals across the UK and Europe.

Finn Forster is also stepping up to stadiums with a series of shows with Stereophonics - that rise is all the more impressive as his previous This Feeling By The Sea set was on the acoustic stage.

The Lilacs smashed their Big Top set at the Isle of Wight, with their show subsequently broadcast on Sky Arts. They then supported all-time legend Sting and will play their largest headline show to date at the 2,600-capacity Manchester Academy on November 22.

As ever, This Feeling is proud to have supported every single artist on the bill throughout everything they have achieved to date - and there’s so much more to come from everyone involved. This Feeling By The Sea is a chance to support emerging talent, to celebrate community and to lose ourselves in the thrilling rush of rock ‘n’ roll.