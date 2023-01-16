New exhibition at Scarborough Maritime Centre looks at the storms which have battered out coast

Etching of a shipwreck of Scarborough in a storm of 1836

Storm of 1953

From Yorkshire to the Thames Estuary, coastal defences were pounded by the sea and gave way under the onslaught.

As darkness fell on January 31, coastal areas of Lincolnshire bore the brunt of the storm.

October 1880

In Scarborough Art Gallery there are huge paintings of the storm of October 1880 in which 10 ships were wrecked in South Bay.

Foreshore Road, the Spa, cliffs, and every available point for observation were crowded with the public watching the broiling seas.

The brig Anniversary, of Blyth, went ashore on Scalby sands.

A large steamer was seen heading for the harbour. It was “swept by such a succession of seas that her fires were nearly extinguished.”

She lost all her power and it seemed that she would go ashore but a line was got to her and she was made safe.

Mr Joseph Morrison, of Rothbury Street, saved the life of two men who were drifting out to sea.

He plunged into the breakers and seizing each man at arm's length threw himself upon his back and swam with them until he got a footing on the sand. The men were so exhausted that he had to carry them to the beach.

John Robson, skipper of the smack Diligent, James Pardon, skipper of the Denison, and John Race, skipper of the smack Alexandria, were all swept overboard and drowned.

Four vessels were wrecked on Robin Hoods Bay including the Scarborough yawls Elizabeth and Eliza.

Loss of the Scarborough Lifeboat November 2, 1861

The lifeboat tragedy took place just yards off the Spa walls. Many artists have painted the tragedy.

Before the lifeboat was called out, the town was hit by hurricane-strength winds. Houses in New Queen Street had their roofs blown off. Similar damage occurred in Falsgrave.

The huge seas rose above the level of the West Pier sweeping away the salesmen’s offices.

The RNLI's Amelia was called at noon as the Coupland, a schooner from South Shields, attempted to gain entry to the harbour but failed.

It was washed toward the Spa. The lifeboat soon got into trouble and her coxswain was thrown overboard.

A heavy sea washed several of the crew overboard including Thomas Brewster and John Burton.

The coxswain Thomas Clayburn was swept away but was saved although “much injured and has been confined to his room ever since”.

Ropes were thrown from the Spa promenade to the boat. Lord Charles Beauclerc died trying to help those in the sea.Mr William Tindall died as he was dragged out to sea. John Isles also died wading in to help those in the sea.

At the subsequent inquest, the jury came to the verdict “That the deceased, Lord Charles Beauclerc, lost his life accidentally while generously and nobly endeavouring to save the imperished lives of several of his fellow men.”

The exhibition at Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre, Eastborough, looks at other storms and shipwrecks to hit our coastline, storm forecasting and the Shipping Forecast.

The centre is s free to enter and is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am until 4pm.