New exhibition at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office celebrates town's entertainment heritage

The Old Parcels Office is hosting an exhibition - When the Entertainers Came to Town - as part of Heritage Days

The growth of Scarborough as a holiday destination led to the growth of a thriving entertainment industry offering everything from music halls, dance halls, skating rinks, swimming pools, aquariums, arcades, theatres and cinemas.

Some of these attractions remain today and have reinvented themselves for the new generation of holidaymakers while others lasted for just a few short years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the material used in the exhibition has been provided by local architect Adrian Spawforth, whose family have a longstanding connection with Scarborough.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian said “It’s fascinating to look back and see how the town kept visitors entertained long before the days of film and television.

Most Popular

"Traces of some of the buildings can still be seen today while others such as the underground Aquarium failed to stand the test of time.

"What we see is a town and its entertainment industry that is constantly adapting to the demands of the next generation of visitors. Recent examples are the open air theatre reinventing itself for a modern audience and the Old Parcels Office originally built as an excursion station becoming a thriving arts centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the exhibition featuring maps, postcards, memorabilia and a booklet written to accompany the show, there will be a map for a self-guided walking trail for visitors to discover the sites of some of the lost and the remaining entertainment attractions. There will also be an opportunity to look round the grade II listed Old Parcels Office at Scarborough Railway Station.

This exhibition has been made possible with the support of Spawforths, a Yorkshire based firm of architects and planners, Yorkshire Coast BID and by the National Lottery.