New John Godber play heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Jane Thornton and John Godber in Living on Fresh Air

The show stars John Godber and his wife Jane Thornton as newly retired couple Caroline and Dave who have everything they have ever wanted: a nice house, a hot tub, a small mortgage, a few savings and a new smart meter.

But with Covid and the cost of living crisis things are changing.

Their children have moved back home, their money is disappearing, the hot tub’s gone, the lights are going out and the smart meter is stressful.

No wonder they feel like starting again – and with their new-found hobby of walking it feels like they have.

From the Wolds to the Dales, from the Lakes to Scafell, they’re determined to get out and keep positive.

But with rising bills, rising temperatures and the family home full, there’s only so far you can go when you’re living on fresh air.

But Caroline and Dave are as tough as old boots and as they reach another peak, they both recognise that there is always another mountain to climb.

Looking at the cost of living crisis and the rise in walking, Godber casts his critical eye on the future of the country.

The double BAFTA- and Olivier-Award-winning partnership are joined on stage by Yorkshire actor Peter McMillan.

Written by John Godber, Living on Fresh Air is directed by John and Neil Sissons and designed by Graham Kirk.

Living on Fresh Air can be seen in the round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 7.30pm from Wednesday April 19 to Saturday April 22 with matinees at 1.30pm on Thursday April 20 and 2.30pm on Saturday April 22.

John Godber’s daughter Elizabeth’s play, written with Nick Lane, The Comedy of Errors (more or less) opens at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Thursday March 30 and runs until Saturday April 15.