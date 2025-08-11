Yorkshire singer Oliver Pinder will headline the first ive At The Queens Fest

A music first will take place at the Queens Bar and Coffee House in Bridlington Old Town later this month.

Live at The Queens Fest is a grassroots music festival focused on showcasing upcoming local talent and also drawing attention to the small businesses of Bridlington's Old Town.

It is billed as an event run by a team of locals for locals.

The event billing consists of 12 original artists who are performing on the Queens Bar and Coffee House outdoor stage on Saturday August 30 between noon and 10.30pm

There will be local DJ Amy Desouza rounding out the festivities from 10.30pm to 1am.

"While The Queens' stage will be the centre focus of the event, we will also be producing fliers to be handed to attendees and posters that detail what local businesses and amenities can be found in the Old Town, making the event the perfect opportunity for people to explore our area alongside attending the festival,” said organiser Alex Verda.

On the bill

Oliver Pinder from Wakefield – headliner

Beth Pilling and the Bootleggers – Bridlington/Hull

Follow Deep – Bridlington/Hull

Bleach – Hull

Cherry Fuzz Club – Leeds

Restless Youth – Leeds

Edge of 13 – Bridlington

Reverie – Scarborough

Don't Fret The Poet – Bridlington

January Jam – Bridlington

Tymisha – Hull

Lights Out – Scarborough

DJ Amy Desouza

“The seminal Live at The Queens Fest was envisioned to be the starting point in developing Bridlington's version of the many amazing grassroots original festivals that can be found across the country, Humber Street Sesh being the most prominent local festival championing original music,” said Alex.

“What sets Live At The Queens apart from many festivals is its core connection to the local community, its major focus on local and Yorkshire-based artists and its accessibility to local music lovers.

“Live At The Queens presents a locally run and community focussed alternative that's accessible to everyone.

“While we are starting small with just one stage, we want to expand the festival to include more of the wonderful local venues, run street and/or park- based performance areas and develop the scope with which local businesses can be involved with the event and its attendees, all with the goal of drawing more footfall and attention to our area.”

Tickets on door are £15 or in advance from the venue.