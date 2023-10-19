New shows for spring 2024 at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Oh! What a Lovely War - a cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the greatest stage satires

The shows from January to June are:

Hammonds Brass Band – Sunday January 7

The ever-popular Hammonds Brass Band return to the Stephen Joseph Theatre for a fabulous afternoon of the best of Brass music.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Joseph Theatre Play Reading: Me For You by Rachel E Thorne – Tuesday January 30

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly knows that human-beings have screwed the planet, but she’s still desperate to have a baby of her own.

She’s tried doing the right thing, but can using a bamboo toothbrush really reverse global warming? So she’s joined Extinction Rebellion in a bid to save the planet. She just wishes her girlfriend would join too.

Me for You is a play about love in the face of overwhelming evidence that we’re a despicable race of selfish parasites.

Forever Tenors: Surrender – Saturday February 3

Consisting of vocalists Adam Lacey and Robert Durkin, the duo has been wowing audiences with their perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation. Taking classic compositions, you know and love and infusing them with new life and energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Nessun Dorma to Unchained Melody, their rich and emotional renditions are sure to take your breath away.

Do I Love You? by John Godber – from Wednesday February 7 to Saturday February 10

Why not join 20-somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle in this hilarious comedy as they develop a love for Northern Soul and the people involved with it. From Brid Spa to Stoke, from Scarborough to the Tower Ballroom, our young soulies are determined to keep the faith.

Jo Caulfield: Here Comes Trouble – Friday February 23

Jo doesn’t mean to cause trouble; she just has the nerve to say out loud what everyone else is thinking!Expect razor-sharp observations and scandalous one-liners as Jo gets her claws into everything and everyone.

Feel Me – Wednesday February 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who do you care about and why? This new interactive theatre show is from devised verbatim theatre specialists, The Paper Birds.

Feel Me asks, via your mobile phone, who and what you care about from the stories unfolding live on stage in front of you.

A mixture of live performance, film, projection, dance and music, Feel Me will explore the different lenses through which we are told, and connect to, stories in the modern digital world.

The Light House – Thursday February 29

Love is a complicated business. It gets even more complicated when the person you love doesn't want to be alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tender, funny and defiantly hopeful, Alys Williams’ The Light House is a real-life story of falling in love and staying in love, even when the lights go out and you’re lost in the dark. It's a love letter to life.

Oh What A Lovely War – Thursday March 7 to Saturday March 9

This year marks the 60th anniversary of this cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the greatest stage satires: an extraordinary theatrical journey bringing to life the folly, farce and tragedy of World War One.

A treat from Blackeyed Theatre, whose Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four, Sherlock Holmes and the Valley of Fear, Frankenstein and The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde have played to packed houses at the Stephen Jospeh in recent years.

Behold Ye Ramblers – Tuesday March 5

A new play from Townsend Production, by Neil Gore in association with The Society for the Study of Labour History.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the voices of ramblers and campaigners, to the songs and poetry inspired by past and current struggles, Behold Ye Ramblers is a new play about The Clarion newspaper and the organisations formed by its readership, including famous rambling club, The Sheffield Clarion Ramblers.

Fat Chance – Wednesday March 13

“I’m not saying I’m not beautiful. I’m saying I’m fat and beautiful.”

Meet Rachel – a 20-something actress whose funny, celebratory and politically powerful one-woman play explores her true-life experience of weight gain from size 8 to 18.

From audition nerves and throwaway comments to literally breaking a leg this play is for anyone who’s felt like they had to shrink themselves; anyone who's adapted to be more palatable to others; anyone who's ever put on or lost weight and been treated differently; anyone who had free school dinners; anyone who feels they don’t fit.

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham Sunday March 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aly Bain is widely regarded as Scotland's supreme fiddler – arguably the finest of all time.

Phil Cunningham is a world famous accordion player and composer, once nominated by The Scotsman as one of ‘Scotland's most influential people’.

They’ve toured together since 1986 to packed concert halls all over the world: witty and humorous banter sitting alongside tunes that tug the heartstrings, and joyous reels and melodies that get feet tapping.

Snake Davis – Friday March 22

An unforgettable evening with one of the world's most sought-after saxophonists, renowned for his legendary solos on tracks like Lisa Stansfield's Change, M-People’s Search For A Hero and Moving On Up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's collaborated with a diverse range of artists from James Brown and Tina Turner to Paul McCartney, The Eurythmics, and Amy Winehouse. Expect a mix of original compositions and beloved sax classics like Baker Street and Night Train.

Brian Bilston, Sunday March 24

Described as the Banksy of poetry, and Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate, and with more than 400,000 followers on social media, Brian Bilston is one of the UK’s most beloved modern poets.

Eliza Carthy – Friday June 21

If there’s one musician who embodies the dynamism and vitality of the current English folk revival, it’s Eliza Carthy.

As the daughter of folk legends Martin Carthy and Norma Waterson, Eliza grew up immersed in the world of traditional music and from an early age was championed by John Peel, Andy Kershaw and Billy Bragg.