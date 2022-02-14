Next guest at Scarborough Jazz Club is Joel Purnell who plays the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday February 23
Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back saxophonist Joel Purnell for a gig at the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday February 23.
Joel first emerged on the British jazz scene in the late 1990s and quickly established a formidable reputation with an approach effortlessly blending virtuoso technique with an emotive sense of musical expression.
Jazz UK said: "This is how the contemporary tenor ought to sound," and Jazzwise and Guardian reviews talk of "fire breathing solos’ delivered with ‘immaculate taste."
The influences of Coltrane and Brecker are in there.
Joel has an impressive list of musical collaborations across jazz, rock and pop including a long association with pianist Jamil Sheriff.
His 2007 album with Sheriff Red Shift won international critical acclaim.
This will be an evening of top-class contemporary jazz saxophone, backed by the MG3.
Doors open 7.45pm. Music starts at 8.15pm.
£5 on door.