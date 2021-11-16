Next up at Scarborough Jazz Club is guitarist Jamie Taylor - tickets on door at the Cask, Ramshill

Guitarist Jamie Taylor will be at the Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday November 24

Jamie has worked with leading musicians such as Baptiste Herbin, Sheryl Bailey, Steve Fishwick, and Alan Barnes, and features regularly with Sebastiaan DeKrom’s resident group at The Troubadour in London’s West End.

He is a principal lecturer on the jazz degree course at Leeds Conservatoire.

An engaging performer in the jazz tradition, Jamie’s distinctive style mixes the swinging lyricism of Lester Young with the fiery bebop phrasing of players like Tal Farlow and Barney Kessel.

He will be joined by the MG3.

Doors open at 7.45pm and the music starts at 8.15pm.