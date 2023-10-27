Forest Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England, has announced that Nile Rodgers & CHIC will perform at Dalby Forest!

Musical pioneers Nile Rodgers & CHIC will bring the ultimate party to Dalby Forest on Saturday, June 22 with support from British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and 80s inspired contemporary pop band Deco.

Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the co-founder of CHIC, Nile pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak”, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times” and “Rapper’s Delight”.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Most Popular

Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23.

Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests. Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last twenty-three years. This year, they present the concerts in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gigs will take place at six forests throughout England – Delamere, Dalby, Sherwood Pines, High Lodge Thetford, Westonbirt Arboretum and Cannock Chase.

Forest Live has launched a new website that fans can use to sign up for information, announcements and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com.