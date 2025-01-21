No hecklers please as stand-up maestro Ben Elton brings his new show to Scarborough Spa

Stand-up supremo Ben Elton plays Scarborough Spa on Friday January 31 (credit: Trevor Leighton)

Ben Elton’s always had a lot to say. You don’t write countless sitcoms – including Upstart Crow, The Thin Blue Line, The Young Ones and Blackadder – pen 16 novels, Four West End plays and four musicals if you’re not an ideas guy.

It’s fresh ideas which have always driven his ground-breaking stand up comedy routines plenty of which will be being explored in Ben’s new tour – his first for six years.

The show’s called Authentic Stupidity, and it’s all about the ridiculous things we humans do and think.

“The tour title is a little joke about how we’re all saying that Artificial Intelligence is this great threat to humanity, which of course it is, but I reckon the biggest threat is actually Authentic Stupidity,” he said.

"Never mind AI, let’s start by worrying about AS. But really all my tours could Have been called Authentic Stupidity, because they’re always comic explorations of the essential absurdity of existence. I think all good comedy is,” he said.

“I’ve always done that in my routines. Sharing my own fears and joys and exasperations. Just being as funny as I can about what’s on my mind.

“Every part of my comedy is an exploration of human inadequacy,” he said.

“Blackadder thinks he’s so clever but his vanity, his jealousy and his ambition screw him every time. We need to accept that we are not everything and that we don’t know everything.

"If we did that I think we’d do less harm to ourselves and to the planet. The world would probably be a lot nicer and safer if we all embraced our inner Baldrick.”

That’s not to say this is all misanthropy.

“In some ways, the world is better now,” said Elton. “I think younger people have started to accept that weakness is OK; that weakness is merely an acknowledgement that you might need help, that you aren’t necessarily the thing you want to be or that people expect you to be.

"All these things that we used to hide are coming out more.”

There are aspects of modern life that have not improved, in his opinion.

“Personally, I would rather the internet wasn’t around because, although it’s ingenious and useful, it’s destroying democracy as we speak because we’re too stupid to tell the difference between verifiable facts and undiluted rubbish,” he said.

“And now we’ve invented AI, I mean how stupid is that? If a terrorist went on television and said, ‘We’ve come up with a machine that will literally make human beings redundant we’d send in MI5.

“We’d think this is a genuinely existential threat to the future of humanity. But because this is a bunch of tech bros and billionaires in California, we’re all just going, ‘Oh well, apparently it’s going to be able to write new Beatles songs.’”

Is he looking forward to his new tour? “Absolutely there’s just so much to talk about. Finding the funny has never been more important.” Elton does not think of himself as being a great comic performer – for him it’s all about his writing.

“Look, I think I can be pretty funny in my delivery but it would be nothing without the material. I’m not a natural clown who can get a laugh just pulling a face,” he said.

It’s fascinating learning how a comedian’s early forays into stand-up can shape their persona. Those accustomed to today’s (relatively) polite audiences would blanche at the often-brutal atmosphere of the Comedy Store in London, where Elton – along with the likes of Rik Mayall, Adrian Edmondson, French and Saunders and Jo Brand – cut his teeth.

“Back then it was two shows a night, the early one at 10pm, then one at midnight, in a strip club in Soho.

"It was 1981, Brixton was in flames, Thatcher was starting her 10-year war on society and sometimes audiences were tense and angry,” he said.

“People weren’t tuned into what we now call alternative comedy, which I would describe as the comedy of ideas, where you use your own principles and beliefs to form your own comedy.

“That’s certainly what I did. People were used to comedians who told jokes and part of the joke might be about dealing with hecklers, so there was this idea that that was what a comic did – they dealt with hecklers. I hate hecklers. I’ve never heard a witty heckle. They’re mythical,” said Elton.

Over a lifetime of stand up he’s learnt to have faith in audiences – partly because they’re now paying to see him specifically, unlike in those days when they’d show up and be presented with a line-up of unknowns.

“I thought if I paused, someone would shout out. I can pause a little bit now, but I still don’t pause much because I’ve just got too much to say.”

Ben Elton: Authentic Stupidity is at Scarborough Spa on Friday, January 31.