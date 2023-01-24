Northern Ballet announces return of the Great Gatsby, Beauty and the Beast and The Nutcracker

Beauty and the Beast ballet will tour this year

The Great Gatsby is returning to theatres opening at Leeds Grand Theatre on Wednesday March 8 before touring to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre and London’s Sadler’s Wells.

The dance first premiered in 2013 and has since enjoyed four successful UK tours, becoming one of the company’s most popular productions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in New York’s Long Island during the 1920s, The Great Gatsby tells the tale of Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire with a secret past and a penchant for lavish parties.

As the champagne flows, glamour and romance give way to jealousy and tragedy. Because in Prohibition-era New York, everybody has something to hide…

Most Popular

The Great Gatsby is choreographed by Northern Ballet’s former artistic director David Nixon and earned him a nomination for Best Classical Choreography in the 2014 National Dance Awards.

The production features lavish sets by Jérôme Kaplan and dazzling Chanel-inspired costumes designed by Nixon. Sir Richard Rodney Bennett’s unforgettable score completes the backdrop, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday March 8 to Saturday March 18.

The will see the revival of two of Northern Ballet’s beloved shows Beauty and the Beast and The Nutcracker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauty & the Beast, an enchanting reimagining of the classic fairytale, will tour before coming to Leeds Grand Theatre in June of next year.

Beauty and the Beast, last performed in 2016, tells the story of Beauty who selflessly leaves her family to live with a Beast in his castle after he threatens her father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As time goes by, she grows strangely fond of her host, who hides an extraordinary secret…a curse that only be broken by true love.

Audiences will be transported to a magical world of colour, inhabited by fairies, goblins and sprites, with elaborate mirrored sets by Duncan Hayler and haute couture-style costumes designed by choreographer and director David Nixon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will be accompanied by an infectious score of classic music from the likes of Bizet and Debussy, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

The festive favourite The Nutcracker will be exclusively performed in the company’s hometown of Leeds from November 29 November to December 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad