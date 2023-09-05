Not-to-be-missed events along the Yorkshire coast this September

The Land Sand Stone Art Festival returns to the East Yorkshire coast

The Yorkshire Coast BID has a diary full of fun-filled activities to get stuck into across the Yorkshire Coast. From supercars to historical trips back in time, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Bridlington Land and Stone Festival, Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington’s Land and Stone Festival is back giving visitors a chance to meet some of the UK’s most prominent and current land artists while browsing a selection of beautiful artwork made with completely natural, recycled and up-cycled materials.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From creating seemingly impossible stone balance sculptures to huge beach drawings and cardboard box den building, the Land and Stone Festival encourages visitors to embrace their creativity with activities such as the popular Family Beach Art Challenge as well as the one-hour meet and greet sessions with the artists.

Most Popular

The festival will look to kick off at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are available online.

Follow @reponsiblefishinguk on Facebook for the latest updates.

Bridlington 5K, Sunday September 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After huge success in 2022, the beach run will be taking place yet again along Bridlington’s South Beach this September, giving runners the chance to enjoy the beautiful Yorkshire Coast scenery whilst competing to beat their record time.

Arranged by Bridlington Road Runners in collaboration with the Coastal Services team at East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Yorkshire Coast BID, the 5K will start at 10:30am on Sunday September 10 for £12 entry.

Whether you run, walk, or jog, the Bridlington 5K is set to be a great day out for the whole family, plus, there’s even chance to win a trophy for the best fancy dress costume!

And if running’s not your thing, you can at least go down and show your support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With limited places available, be sure to secure your ticket today at: https://www.theentrypoint.co.uk/events/the-bridlington-beach-5k-2023-bGXzW4xDP4Kjm83

Old Parcels Office Exhibition, from Friday September 8 until Sunday September 17

Get ready to celebrate the history of entertainment in Scarborough with the ultimate heritage event - When the Entertainers Came to Town.

Coinciding with National Heritage Week, this event is a chance to look back at memorabilia that charts the growth of the music halls, dance halls, theatres and cinemas that followed the arrival of the railway and built up Scarborough, making it the holiday town that it is today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the landmarks still remain and have revived themselves for the new generation of holidaymakers, while others lasted for just a short few years before being demolished. So, get ready to reminisce and look back at Scarbrough from over the years with this free to attend event.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.oldparcelsoffice.org/exhibitions/

SuperCar Saturday, Bridlington, Saturday September 23 and Whitby, Saturday October 7)

Experience some of the most impressive collections of supercars along the Yorkshire Coast with SuperCar Saturday. The event will see more than 80 stunning supercars of the highest quality of automotive engineering and design.